StockNews.com Lowers Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

