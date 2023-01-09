StockNews.com Lowers Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $47.62.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
