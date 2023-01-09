StockNews.com Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 701,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.