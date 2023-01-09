StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 11.1 %

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

