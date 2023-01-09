StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 11.1 %
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About Superior Drilling Products
Further Reading
