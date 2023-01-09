StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuickLogic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.