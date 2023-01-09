StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.21.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
