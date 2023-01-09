StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPSH stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
Further Reading
