StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

