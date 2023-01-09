StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,625,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

