STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STE opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.50. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,743.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in STERIS by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

