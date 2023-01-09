Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $52.36 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,507 coins and its circulating supply is 26,136,182,936 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

