Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0207

Status (SNT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Status has a total market cap of $81.31 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00042693 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00239067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01944451 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $953,959.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

