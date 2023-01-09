State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 59,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $44,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNYA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNYA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,546 shares. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

