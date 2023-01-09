State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,290 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.41. 77,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,800. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

