State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,861 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amgen were worth $70,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.14. 28,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

