State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $61,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $317.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,128. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $544.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

