State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Salesforce worth $83,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 29,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 300,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.