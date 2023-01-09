State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $97.17 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $97,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 268,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,563,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $62.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

