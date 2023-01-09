State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $76.34 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,405 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $76,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.23.

ADBE stock traded up $15.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.72. The company had a trading volume of 69,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

