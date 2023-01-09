State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $135,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 126.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 214,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $63.60. 163,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

