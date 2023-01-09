STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $131.82 million and approximately $76,204.50 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

