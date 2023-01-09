Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 60,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 31,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 309,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

