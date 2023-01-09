Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $56,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 61,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 106,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.01.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

