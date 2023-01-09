Spinnaker Trust Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 117,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

