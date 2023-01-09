Spinnaker Trust Sells 590 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,143,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,969,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

