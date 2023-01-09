Spinnaker Trust Sells 440 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $373.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,048. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

