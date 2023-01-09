Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $146.66. 36,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

