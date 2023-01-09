Spinnaker Trust Has $21.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.95. 1,256,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,145,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $390.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

