Spinnaker Trust Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.63. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,100. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.