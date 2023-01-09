Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $282.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

