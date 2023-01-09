Spell Token (SPELL) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.31 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Spell Token has a total market cap of $65.31 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00445071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.01427947 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,465.00 or 0.31436226 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

