SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 274,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,153,439 shares.The stock last traded at $31.20 and had previously closed at $30.77.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

