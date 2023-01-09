S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,900. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $452.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.