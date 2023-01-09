Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0077

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $161.65 million and approximately $0.12 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00042427 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00236361 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0076976 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.