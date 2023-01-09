Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $158.63 million and $36.39 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00241320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00769986 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

