Sondrel (LON:SND) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.50

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.50 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 353579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.73).

Sondrel Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.69. The stock has a market cap of £53.79 million and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

