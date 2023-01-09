SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) traded up 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.95. 35,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,110,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

SomaLogic Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $550.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 81.72%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the first quarter worth about $345,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

