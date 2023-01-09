Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS SLSSF traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $4.95. 49,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

