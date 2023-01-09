Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

SIRI opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

