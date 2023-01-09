SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Hits $69.79 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 33% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $69.79 million and $36.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,148,801,648 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.06154105 USD and is up 19.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,413,813.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

