Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €99.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €0.82 ($0.87) during trading on Monday, reaching €50.66 ($53.89). 60,383 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 52-week high of €137.40 ($146.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $916.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

