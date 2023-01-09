Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.54) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($35.99) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.55) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).

SHEL stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,368 ($28.53). 15,492,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,454,354. The company has a market capitalization of £165.81 billion and a PE ratio of 505.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,358.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,262.80.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

