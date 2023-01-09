Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Up 10.5%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 51,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,322,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on SHCR shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.
Sharecare Stock Up 10.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $632.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
Institutional Trading of Sharecare
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.