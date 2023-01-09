Sepio Capital LP Sells 3,058 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 52,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.15. 136,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,434. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $234.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

