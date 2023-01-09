Sepio Capital LP Has $5.31 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.20. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

