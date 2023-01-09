Secret Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,991.82 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $4,991.82 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00110274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00208159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00061431 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000296 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00477135 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,284.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

