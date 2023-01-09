Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.35. 4,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,975. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

