Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading 66.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $8,628.41 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 66.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,272,425 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00070099 USD and is down -61.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

