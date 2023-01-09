Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAPIF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Saputo Stock Up 0.8 %

SAPIF opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

