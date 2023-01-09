Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAPIF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Saputo Stock Up 0.8 %

SAPIF opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.