Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €613.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($652.13) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($712.77) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($601.06) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($659.57) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($691.49) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €555.00 ($590.43) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Kering Trading Up 1.9 %

EPA:KER opened at €527.60 ($561.28) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €513.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €507.64. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a one year high of €417.40 ($444.04).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

