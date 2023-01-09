Saltmarble (SML) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $699.14 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $699.14 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $14.39 or 0.00084337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 14.41626268 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,130,892.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

