Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.24.
Salesforce Stock Performance
CRM opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
