Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.71.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $222.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $304.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.