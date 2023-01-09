Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.71.
Saia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $222.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $304.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
